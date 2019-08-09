ZelCash (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.12

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $741,909.00 worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00874269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00227927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003694 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 72,406,700 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

