Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 520,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,614,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

