Zebi Hits 1-Day Volume of $132,751.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Liquid and DDEX. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $132,751.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00255068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01199897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00086819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 625,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, LATOKEN, OKEx, Koinex, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

