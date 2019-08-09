ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $65.09 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges including ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. Over the last week, ZB has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a market capitalization of $65.09 million and approximately $62.85 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00256416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.05 or 0.01193197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019082 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00088280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,198,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

