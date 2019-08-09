Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €21.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.60 ($44.88).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €43.11 ($50.13) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.92. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.