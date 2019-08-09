Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €46.80 ($54.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.60 ($44.88).

Shares of ZAL opened at €43.48 ($50.56) on Monday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.92.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

