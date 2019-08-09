Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.41 million. Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Zagg updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 3,643.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Zagg by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 255,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

