Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zagg updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.75-1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZAGG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.92. 60,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,976. The company has a market cap of $201.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Zagg has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZAGG. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zagg by 103.6% during the first quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 369,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 188,051 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,455,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 180,447 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 28.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 785,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 175,722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zagg by 100.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

