Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Buy

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,074. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.43.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.