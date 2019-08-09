Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,074. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.43.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.