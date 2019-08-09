Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Nanometrics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NANO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Nanometrics has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.34.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nanometrics will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of Nanometrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,725 shares of company stock worth $2,129,533 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 88,186 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 450,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,631,000 after buying an additional 141,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nanometrics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nanometrics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.