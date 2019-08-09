Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KLIC. ValuEngine upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 6,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,045.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.