Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $349.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,379 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

