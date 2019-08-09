Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 159,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,676. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $168.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.65. Compugen has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compugen by 424.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Compugen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 311,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

