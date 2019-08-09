Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

BKH stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. 291,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.32. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,823 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 162.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $229,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

