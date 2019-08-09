Zacks Investment Research Lowers Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) to Sell

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.93 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 357,982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Banco de Chile by 593.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,176 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 90,694 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 8.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco de Chile by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 59,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

