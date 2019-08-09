Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a negative net margin of 161.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,143,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after acquiring an additional 304,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 23,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

