Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Sell

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

SIFY stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

