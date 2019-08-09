Zacks: First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Community an industry rank of 159 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 7,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.86. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

In related news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

