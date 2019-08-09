Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $21.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 2,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.
Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 34.58%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
