Zacks: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Given $21.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 2,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,871. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

