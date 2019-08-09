Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Given $30.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CB Financial Services an industry rank of 170 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBFV. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph N. Headlee purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $118,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 27.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,485. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.36.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

