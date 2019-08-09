Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.76. Tutor Perini reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Tutor Perini news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,357,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,823,200. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 363.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 3,237,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,170. The stock has a market cap of $533.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.