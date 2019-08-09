Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $44,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $150,353.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $1,364,334 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,564,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 40,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $18.83. 30,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

