Zacks: Brokerages Expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.18. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

