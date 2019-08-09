Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will announce sales of $350.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.07 million and the highest is $360.46 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $340.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CATM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 17,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

