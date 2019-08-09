Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce sales of $49.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.20 million and the lowest is $49.50 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $47.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $197.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.98 million to $199.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $207.44 million, with estimates ranging from $202.75 million to $215.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 679.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $15.87. 168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

