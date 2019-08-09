Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.26 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

ADSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,086,000 after acquiring an additional 317,576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,942,000 after acquiring an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 101,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 527,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,386. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

