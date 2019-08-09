Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Saul Centers also reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE BFS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,840. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $545,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Netter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,300. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

