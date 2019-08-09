Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Hubbell posted earnings per share of $2.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $518,316. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.48. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

