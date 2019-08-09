Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,236.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

BKD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.97. 38,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

