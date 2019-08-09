Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.97 Million

Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will post $183.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.30 million and the highest is $185.22 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $168.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $862.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $849.70 million to $882.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $961.95 million, with estimates ranging from $938.30 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at $853,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $14,318,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $5,044,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 109.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 248,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 22.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 198,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 219.9% in the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 260,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 16,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,232. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.37.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.