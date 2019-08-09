Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.42). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 217,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,728. The company has a market cap of $143.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

