Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million.

SMSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of SMSI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 23,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,320. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $201.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $230,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,599.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 75.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

