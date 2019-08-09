Zacks: Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.32. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $129.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 510,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CFO Alex Ko sold 13,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $193,015.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,888 shares in the company, valued at $84,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 749.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,668,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

