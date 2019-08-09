Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Yext reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

YEXT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 368,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.14. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

In other news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $84,528.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,663 shares of company stock worth $13,403,899 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Yext by 421.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,747,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,728 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 25.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 658,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,743,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 15.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,748,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,938,000 after purchasing an additional 512,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

