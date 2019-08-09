Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $783.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce sales of $783.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $776.83 million to $789.50 million. Plexus posted sales of $771.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In other Plexus news, Director Peter Kelly sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $209,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralf R. Boer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $989,877 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 1,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.15. Plexus has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.97.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

See Also: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.