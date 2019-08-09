Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $151,287.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,547.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,875 shares of company stock worth $1,033,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 619,807 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 708,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 448,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,292,000 after purchasing an additional 413,255 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,819,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after acquiring an additional 312,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 556,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,216. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.