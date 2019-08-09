Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) will announce sales of $325.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.71 million and the lowest is $320.00 million. Ares Management reported sales of $204.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $134,935.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $93,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,709 shares of company stock valued at $37,208,269. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 581,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 358,479 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $1,170,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

