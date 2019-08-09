Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. American Axle & Manufact. reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year sales of $7.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,437. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $894.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 535.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

