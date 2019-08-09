Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $3.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 37.0% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,097,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,436,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 459.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,756,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AUY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,999,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.96. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.19 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.