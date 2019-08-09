XpresSpa Group (XSPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.51). XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of XSPA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 1,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,655. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

