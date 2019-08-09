Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,950 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 67.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xilinx by 22.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,526,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after acquiring an additional 278,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xilinx by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,648 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 462,376 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.45. The stock had a trading volume of 143,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,169. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.76 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.34. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $603,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

