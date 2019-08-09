Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.47 Million

Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report $826.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $829.90 million. Xilinx reported sales of $746.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 86.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xilinx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,935 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xilinx by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,012 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX traded down $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. 4,140,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

