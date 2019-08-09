Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,710.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 78,679 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 149,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 533,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

