Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 98,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $28,271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Xencor by 49.2% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 39.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.