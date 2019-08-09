XEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,159.00 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. XEL has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $1,159.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00024908 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003940 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000077 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

