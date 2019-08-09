Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Nomura

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.69.

WYNN stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.91. 1,596,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $151.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 295.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

