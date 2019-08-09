WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$84.00 at CIBC

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.06.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.00. 128,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,269. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$56.09 and a 12-month high of C$75.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.0500002 earnings per share for the current year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.