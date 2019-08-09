Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.28-2.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ~$2.28 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 10,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 270,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 259,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

