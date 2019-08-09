WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get WM MORRISON SUP/ADR alerts:

Shares of MRWSY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,595. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM MORRISON SUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.