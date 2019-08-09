WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $52.01, approximately 2,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

